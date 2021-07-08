Abbott Demands PUC Act More Aggressively To Shore Up Grid

(AP) — A month after declaring Texas’ electric power grid fixed, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is demanding aggressive action from state utility regulators to shore up that grid.

In a Tuesday letter to the Public Utility Commission, Abbott directed the commission to incentivize the development and maintenance of additional natural gas-, coal- and nuclear-powered generating capacity. He also directed the PUC to saddle solar- and wind-powered generation with whatever costs result from when they are not producing power. That contrasts with his June 8 declaration that the Republican-controlled Legislature’s reforms “fix all of the flaws” leading to a deadly February blackout.