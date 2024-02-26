TEXASTRENDING

Abbott Doesn’t Support Biden’s Executive Order

File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Governor Greg Abbott doesn’t support a presidential executive order that would restrict asylum for illegal immigrants.

Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Abbott says the executive order would still allow immigrants to cross the border illegally.

On another subject, the Texas Republican expressed his support for former President Donald Trump, but indicated he has no intention of trying to become Trump’s running mate. Abbott said he can best help support Trump by continuing to serve as governor of Texas.

