Abbott: ERCOT Said They Were Ready For Cold

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is again leveling criticism at the manager of the state’s power grid for this week’s outages. He told reporters today the Electric Reliability Council of Texas leaders claimed they were ready for the cold and told all power providers to winterize their generators.

Abbott also says ERCOT’s winter assessment suggested they had enough power to meet demand. He wants the Texas Legislature to mandate winterization of mandate of all generators while vowing to get answers regarding the outages.

