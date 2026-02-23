(Austin, TX) — Governor Greg Abbott faces a swarm of challengers as he runs for a fourth term in office. There are ten opponents in the GOP primary, but Abbott has a huge financial advantage and the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Of the nine candidates in the Democratic primary, only three are polling above five percent. State Representative Gina Hinojosa leads the field at 37 percent. Lagging more than 30 percentage points behind are former Houston City Councilman Chris Bell and retired firefighter and cattleman Bobby Cole.