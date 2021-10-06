Abbott, Fellow Governors Lay Out Policy Proposals To Secure The Border

Governor Greg Abbott and 10 of his Republican colleagues are demanding the Biden administration take action now to stop the influx of immigrants and drugs across the southern border.

While touring the border in Mission Wednesday, the group laid out 10 policy solutions the Biden administration should enact immediately to beef up border security.

The proposals include fully reinstating the Remain in Mexico program, maintaining Title 42 public health restrictions, and ending a catch and release immigration policy. The governors also demanded the administration deploy more federal law enforcers and resources to the border.

Abbott was joined in Mission today by governors from Oklahoma, Arizona, South Dakota, Iowa, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Georgia, and Wyoming.