Abbott: Fentanyl Being Smuggled Through TX Border

Video courtesy Twitter: @GregAbbott_TX

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is sending more state troopers and National Guard members to the southern border to help stop fentanyl smuggling into the United States.

Abbott told reporters in North Texas yesterday that 95 pounds of the drug has already been seized at the border this year, after just 11 pounds were seized last year. That’s why he’s sending a thousand troopers and Guard members to the border. He’s blaming the Biden Administration border policies for the issue.