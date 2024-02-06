Abbott Finds NYC’s Plan To Feed Migrants Offensive

Gov. Greg Abbott, who has sent busloads of migrants to New York City, says he’s offended by the city’s plan to give them money to buy food.

New York City recently announced that illegal immigrants in one of the city’s hotels will be given prepaid credit cards for food and baby supplies.

The cards take the place of meals the illegals often didn’t want. Under the plan, a family of four would get a thousand dollars a month. Abbott called the plan insane and offensive and the most reprehensible thing he’s seen take place in some time.