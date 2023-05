Govenor Greg Abbott is ordering all Texas flags statewide to be lowered to half-staff today, the anniversary of the school shooting in Uvalde.

Abbott issued the order on Tuesday in remembrance of the 19 students and two teachers who died in the shooting at Robb Elementary School. He also called for a moment of silence at 11:30 this morning.

The governor’s press release included comments calling on Texans to remember the victims and their families.