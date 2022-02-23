Abbott Floats Clemency For Indicted Austin Police Officers

FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a campaign stop, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in San Antonio. Gov. Abbott is lashing out at the local prosecutor in his state's capital, floating the possibility of clemency to 19 Austin police officers indicted for tactics used against during 2020 demonstrations against racial injustice. In his first public statement on the indictments, the Republican said Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, that officers "should be praised for their efforts, not prosecuted." (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

(AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is lashing out at the local prosecutor in his state’s capital, floating the possibility of clemency to 19 Austin police officers indicted for tactics used against during 2020 demonstrations against racial injustice.

In his first public statement on the indictments, the Republican said Wednesday that officers “should be praised for their efforts, not prosecuted.” All of the officers are charged with aggravated assault by a public servant over the injuries of a total of 10 people.

The charges came days after the Austin City Council approved a total of $10 million in settlements for two people injured by police in the protests.