Abbott: Four Venezuelan Gang Members Arrested Near Border

Four members of a Venezuelan crime gang are in custody after trying to enter Texas illegally from Mexico last Tuesday. Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested the four members of Tren de Aragua in Val Verde County.

The gangsters were part of a group of 22 illegal immigrants from Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela, and Peru. Eleven of the illegals were arrested for criminal trespass. The DPS confirmed the four suspects’ gang affiliation from info on their cell phones.