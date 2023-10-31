Abbott Gets Highest Approval Rating Among Texas Leaders

Governor Greg Abbott has the highest approval rating among Texas leaders. That’s according to a new poll from U-T Austin and the Texas Politics Project, which measured how voters feel about Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, and Attorney General Ken Paxton. The governor’s approval rating is at 49-percent, while 40-percent approve of Patrick.

Meanwhile, more voters said they disapprove of the work Phelan and Paxton are doing than approve of it. Both saw their disapproval ratings jump after Paxton was impeached by the House in May.