Abbott Gets Six-Million Dollar Donation

The Greg Abbott reelection effort has received what it calls the largest single donation in Texas history. Jeff Yass, a Pennsylvania billionaire who is an avid proponent of school voucher programs, donated six-million dollars last month.

According to Abbott’s reelection campaign, the Governor has more than 32-million dollars in cash on hand in the Texans for Greg Abbott account, and more than six-million cash on hand in the Greg Abbott Campaign account.

Abbott has repeatedly called school choice his top priority, even calling two special legislative sessions to try and get a plan passed. He is now actively campaigning for primary opponents of Republican House members who voted against his proposals, successfully preventing them from passing.