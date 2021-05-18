Abbott: Governmental Entities Can’t Mandate Masks

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is ordering governmental entities to end mask mandates. He issued an executive order Tuesday saying cities, counties, and other governmental bodies would be fined a thousand dollars for a mask mandate starting May 21st. Public schools are exempt from the rules through June 4th.

Abbott says it should be up to Texans to decide if they want to wear masks to protect themselves from coronavirus. Mask mandates can still exist at government-owned hospitals, state-supported living centers, county and municipal jails, and TDCJ facilities.