Abbott Headed To Houston For Fentanyl Bill

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in Houston tomorrow to sign anti-fentanyl legislation. The Governor’s Office announced the signing ceremony this afternoon saying state Senator Joan Huffman and Houston Crime Stoppers Deputy Director Nichole Christoph will be in attendance.

The bill establishes a ten-year mandatory minimum for those who manufacture or deliver fentanyl at least four grams of the drug. Abbott did take a shot at bill co-author Representative Ann Johnson saying she won’t be at tomorrow’s even because she’s in DC with other Texas Democrats who “abandoned their legislative responsibilities.” Democrats left Texas to prevent a vote on an elections bill they call voter suppression.