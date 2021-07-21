Abbott: House Democrats Need To Return To Get Bail Reform Done

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants House Democrats to return to Austin to get bail reform finalized. Republican Abbott told reporters in Houston today seven people have been killed by criminals who should not have been out on bail since the 51 Democrats broke quorum and went to Washington, DC last week.

The governor also criticized Democrats for preventing a vote on bail reform during the Regular Session following a late-night walkout. Democrats were protesting an elections security bill they call voter suppression. The Texas Senate passed bail reform last week.