Abbott In Denton Today For Ceremonial Signing Of Save Women’s Sports Act

Governor Greg Abbott will be in Denton today for a ceremonial signing of a bill that prevents biological male college athletes from competing in women’s sports.

The Texas legislature passed the Save Women’s Sports Act earlier this year. Abbott officially signed the bill in June, and it takes effect next month. A similar Texas law already bans public school-age student athletes from competing on teams or in sports that don’t align with their biological sex.

The ceremonial signing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Texas Women’s University in Denton.