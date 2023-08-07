TEXAS

Abbott In Denton Today For Ceremonial Signing Of Save Women’s Sports Act

jsalinasBy 214 views
0
File photo: Texas Gov Greg Abbott (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Governor Greg Abbott will be in Denton today for a ceremonial signing of a bill that prevents biological male college athletes from competing in women’s sports.

The Texas legislature passed the Save Women’s Sports Act earlier this year. Abbott officially signed the bill in June, and it takes effect next month. A similar Texas law already bans public school-age student athletes from competing on teams or in sports that don’t align with their biological sex.

The ceremonial signing is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Texas Women’s University in Denton.

Bexar County Commissioners Consider Burn Ban

Previous article

Judge Gives Trump Monday Deadline To Respond To Motion For Protective Order

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS