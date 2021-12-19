Abbott In Starr County To Tout Construction Of Texas Border Wall

Gov. Greg Abbott talks to the media during a news conference debuting the construction of the Texas border wall on Saturday, Dec.18, 2021 in Rio Grande City, Texas. (Delcia Lopez /The Monitor via AP)

Texas has started building its own border wall with its own money, and the first segment is going up in Starr County.

Governor Greg Abbott led a delegation of state officials to the construction site Saturday to promote the initial stretch of the state-funded wall.

Currently about 800 feet of a 30-foot high wall has been built in an area south of Alto Bonito and west of La Grulla. The property is state-owned but has been leased to a local farmer. It’s the first section of what will be eight miles of border wall in Starr County.

Texas Department of Public Safety is covering the costs of the wall through an agreement with the Texas General Land Office. The exact price tag of the segment remains unclear.