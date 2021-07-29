Abbott Issues New EO Banning Government-Forced Vax Mandates, Passports

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is issuing a new executive order on COVID vaccine mandates and passports.

The Republican says no governmental entity can force people to get the shot because he believes in personal responsibility. The new order also bans state agencies and governmental entities from requiring proof of vaccination for those wanting to enter a building. Public and private entities receiving public funds are also prohibited from requiring proof of vaccine.

The governor noted there are no coronavirus-related operating limits for any businesses, but does want people to wear masks. Nursing homes, state-supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities are exempt from the rules.