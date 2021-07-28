Abbott Issues Order Restricting Transport Of Migrants In The Valley

Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order that restricts the transportation of migrants detained by the Border Patrol who he says “may pose a risk of carrying COVID-19.”

The order states only local, state, and federal law enforcement could transport detained migrants. Abbott is also giving DPS troopers the authority to pull over any vehicle suspected of violating the order, and send it a port of entry.

Abbott’s order follows a call from Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez for federal authorities to stop releasing migrants into the community, and for Governor Abbott to allow the county to mandate measures that would slow the spread of the virus.

Cortez issued his statement after a report that some residents of La Joya called police to say members of a migrant family at a Whataburger were exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and were not wearing masks. The migrants had been driven to a nearby hotel where rooms had been booked by Catholic Charities.