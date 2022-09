Governor Greg Abbott still holds an advantage over Beto O’Rourke in the latest poll. According to the poll released by the Texas Politics Project at U-T Austin, the Republican governor has a five-point lead over his Democratic challenger.

The poll also shows incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton leading by five points, while Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is up seven points. Twenty-six percent of respondents said border security was their top issue, and 12-percent said abortion.