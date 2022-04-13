Abbott Loosens Mexican Truck Inspections-But At Only One Border Bridge

Governor Greg Abbott has announced an agreement to end enhanced cargo truck inspections at at least one border bridge.

Meeting with the governor of the state of Nuevo Leon in Laredo this afternoon, Abbott says the additional inspections will end immediately at the Colombia bridge near Laredo. In exchange, Nuevo Leon is agreeing to take enhanced measures to fight immigrant and drug smuggling on its side of the border.

Abbott added that he’ll be working with the governors of Tamaulipas and other northern states to reach a similar agreement, but that until then state troopers will continue with the duplicate truck inspections. That means trade and commerce will remain snarled at the Pharr International Bridge where the additional inspections have led to delays as long as 12 hours, and as a result, tons of rotting produce.

A Mexican trucker protest against the inspections there is now well into its third day.