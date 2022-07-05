TEXAS

Abbott Maintains Lead Over O’Rourke, Now 49 To 41 Percent

File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

A new poll shows Governor Greg Abbott rebuilding his support against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The CBS News poll has Abbott up eight-points over O’Rourke, 49-percent to 41-percent.

O’Rourke has attempted to gain ground by politicizing the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and the deaths of 53 illegal immigrants in a hot trailer in San Antonio last week.

The new poll shows Abbott is in a good position to be elected to a third term in November, and the Republicans could keep control of both houses of the state Congress.

