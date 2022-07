One of the nation’s biggest baby formula manufacturers says its plant in southern Michigan is producing again.

Abbott announced over the weekend that its Abbott Nutrition plant reopened July 1st and started producing it specialty baby formula.

The company shut down the plant in Sturgis, Michigan, and recalled baby formula products in February after bacterial contamination made a number of babies sick. Two children died. The plant reopened June 4th, but closed nine days later when flooding hit.