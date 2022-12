FILE - A group of migrants stand next to the border wall as a Border Patrol agent takes a head count in Eagle Pass, Texas, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, File)

Governor Greg Abbott says the influx of migrants at the southern border continues to be a public health issue.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week, the Texas Republican explained that no one is being tested, and it’s impossible to know how many people are bringing COVID — or other diseases — into the U.S. Abbott said that alone should be enough of a reason for Title 42 to remain in place.

The immigration policy used to turn away migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire this week.