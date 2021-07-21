Abbott: No New Statewide Mask Mandate Despite Rise In Coronavirus Cases

Gov. Greg Abbott says he won’t impose another mask mandate in Texas despite the latest rise in coronavirus cases nationwide. Abbott says he’s working with local officials to make sure that everybody who wants the vaccine can get it. The governor says people who have been vaccinated, or who have already had the virus and recovered from it, should have a level of immunity that makes masks unnecessary. Abbott says elderly people are at the greatest risk, and at least 70-percent of Texas seniors are fully vaccinated.