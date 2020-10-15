Abbott Nominates Huddle To TX Supreme Court

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is nominating Rebeca Huddle to the Texas Supreme Court. Abbott announced Huddle’s nomination in El Paso Thursday afternoon praising her work ethic and her work in the legal industry.

Huddle had previously served in the Texas First Court of Appeals in Houston. Abbott says the first-generation American will follow the law as written and will faithfully defend the Constitution. Huddle grew up in El Paso after her mother immigrated from Mexico. She replaces the retiring Paul Green.