A car with only the trunk visible sits abandoned in flood waters at the intersection of Victory Avenue and North Stemmons Freeway in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Thunderstorms capable of producing over 8 inches of rain were spotted in Dallas County. (Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is calling the storms in North Texas one of the worst on record.

The governor says the rain totals in Dallas yesterday were the second highest in recorded history. He promises Texas is providing all cities the support they need while also signing a disaster declaration.

Around 100 homes were damaged by rain and floodwaters in North Texas and a 60-year-old woman drowned.