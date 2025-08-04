Texas Rep. James Talarico and other Democratic lawmakers board a plane at Signature Aviation at the South Terminal, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

(Austin, TX) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants the Democrats who fled the state to stop congressional redistricting to be arrested.

The Republican has ordered the state’s Department of Public Safety to arrest House Democrats who were not present for the special legislative session on Monday. With the Democrats gone, the GOP is unable to vote to re-draw the map that would give them five more pickup opportunities ahead of 2026.

Abbott said the order “will remain in effect” until all missing Democrats are brought to the Texas Capitol.