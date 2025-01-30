TEXAS

Abbott Orders Law Enforcement Agencies To Assist Federal Immigration Agents

jsalinasBy 211 views
0
Shutterstock

Governor Greg Abbott is ordering Texas agencies to assist President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants.

The Republican governor issued five executive orders on Wednesday directing state agencies to share information about criminal gangs and cartels, identify land where arrested illegals can be detained, and place more razor wire and river buoys at the border.

He also ordered the Texas Military Department to help Homeland Security forces counter what he described as an invasion at the southern border.

Patrick Places 25 Priority Bills Before Texas Senate

Previous article

Charges Dropped Against Two Of Hidalgo’s Aides

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS