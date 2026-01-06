Governor Greg Abbott is ordering two state agencies to take a closer look at child care funding in the state. He’s calling on the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to look for any kind of fraud similar to the reported problems in Minnesota.

Abbott insists that anti-fraud measures already in place in Texas do a good job of preventing the misuse of public dollars, but he wants those agencies to launch investigations to be sure the integrity of the Texas Child Care Services Program is intact. He’s ordering the agencies to conduct site visits, review current data and filings, and enhance tools for citizens to report possible fraud.