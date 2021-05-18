Abbott Orders Sweeping End To Mask Mandates, Judge Cortez Calls Order ‘Worrisome’

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that requires local governmental entities to end their coronavirus-related mask mandates starting Friday.

Abbott’s order includes a $1,000 fine against cities and counties which do not end their face mask-wearing mandates. The order exempts public schools through June 4th. And it allows mask requirements to remain in place at government-owned hospitals, state-supported living centers, as well as in state prisons and county and city jails. But Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez calls the governor’s order “extremely worrisome,” saying dozens of county residents continue to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and several residents a day are still dying from the disease.

Cortez continues to say it should be up to local jurisdictions to decide when to end their mask mandates based on local infection and vaccination rates.