Attorney General Ken Paxton is pressing ahead with a lawsuit to prevent federal officials from cutting the state’s razor wire barriers. The wire was placed on the border near Eagle Pass by order of Governor Greg Abbott.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month barred federal agents from removing the wire. The U.S. Supreme Court set aside that decision on Monday, sending the case back to the 5th Circuit court. Arguments in the lawsuit are scheduled for February 7th.