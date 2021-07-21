TEXASTRENDING

Abbott: Personal Responsibility Needed Regarding COVID Masking

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wants people to be personally responsible when it comes to coronavirus. Abbott told reporters in Houston he wants people to take COVID seriously and get vaccinated. He noted folks have had over a year to understand what needs to be done to prevent virus spread and doesn’t believe government mandates are necessary.

The governor is not planning to issue another mask requirement because he believes it inappropriate to tell people already protected against COVID. Cases of the virus have been rising due to the Delta variant.

