Abbott Plans To Send DC A Bill For Costs Associated With Border Surge

File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Gov. Greg Abbott plans to ask the federal government to reimburse the state for the financial costs of protecting the southern border.

On Tuesday, Abbott directed state agencies and county judges to submit an estimate of the fiscal impact of the border crisis on their operations by May 11th. The state will total these costs and send the bill to the federal government.

The governor noted that it’s the duty of the federal government to secure the border, but the recent surge in illegal immigrants is costing the state an enormous amount.

