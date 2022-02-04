Abbott: Power Grid Performing Well Despite Peak Power Demand

Texas officials are confident the power grid is performing well during the latest winter storm.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott says peak demand was at 69-thousand megawatts Friday morning, but noted there was over 86-thousand megawatts of power available.

He told reporters demand is expected to go back up tonight and tomorrow morning, but is confident there’s enough power available. Around 20-thousand Texans can’t turn on the lights, but the governor blamed local utility issues including downed power lines.