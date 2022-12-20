Abbott Questions Parole Procedures

Governor Greg Abbott is demanding answers from the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice over two murders that were allegedly carried out by suspects on parole wearing ankle monitors.

Nestor Hernandez allegedly shot and killed two nurses at a Dallas hospital in October. Zeric Jackson is accused of shooting a man at a Dallas area apartment complex last month.

In a letter to the heads of the two agencies, Abbott says he wants a full report on both instances by January 4th. Abbott is also asking for any legislative or administrative recommendations to improve parolee monitoring.