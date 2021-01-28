LOCALTRENDING

Abbott Reaches Out To McAllen Teen, Promises COVID-19 Treatment For Mom

File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is promising a South Texas teen that his mother will soon be getting a special kind of therapy that could save her life.

Fourteen-year-old Emilian Sosa wrote to the governor Tuesday, pleading for help to get his mother an oxygen therapy treatment not offered in the Rio Grande Valley. His mother Erika is on a ventilator at DHR Health in Edinburg after becoming extremely ill due to COVID-19.

The governor called Emilian personally Wednesday to tell him that the special treatment for his mom will be done at a Houston hospital as soon as she can be moved there.

