Abbott Replaces Head Of Department Of Family And Protective Services

The state Department of Family and Protective Services has a new head. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Commissioner Jaime Masters is being replaced after three years on the job.

Abbott appointed Masters in 2019, in the middle of a federal lawsuit against Texas for problems with its foster care system. The number of children without placement went from dozens to hundreds in a year’s time.

Stephanie Muth, a former Medicaid director at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, assumes the post next year.