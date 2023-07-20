Abbott Responds To Reports Of ‘Inhumane’ Treatment Of Migrants At Border

Governor Greg Abbott is responding to reports of “inhumane” practices at the Texas-Mexico border.

Abbott issued a joint statement on Tuesday along with Texas Border Czar Mike Banks, Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, and Texas Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer.

The statement said in part, “No orders or directions have been given under Operation Lone Star that would compromise the lives of those attempting to cross the border illegally,” such as pushing women and children back into the river or denying them water.

Abbott blamed the ongoing situation on the Biden administration’s open-border policy.