Abbott Restarts Baby Formula Plant Linked To Contamination

FILE - An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23, 2010. Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that’s been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, June 4, 2022, a step toward easing the U.S. supply shortage that is expected to persist into the summer. (Brandon Watson/Sturgis Journal via AP, File)

(AP) — Abbott says it’s restarted production at the Michigan factory that’s tied to the ongoing baby formula shortage. The plant has been closed since February due to contamination, and that’s led to nationwide supply problems for formulas needed to feed infants. The reopening isn’t expected to have an immediate affect on availability.

Abbott says it’ll prioritize production of its specialty formulas for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems. The company says it’ll take about three weeks before new formula from the plant begins showing up on store shelves.

The plant’s reopening is one of several actions expected to improve supplies, including federal deliveries of imported formula from overseas.