Abbott Says He Won’t OK Teacher Raises Unless Legislature Passes School Vouchers

File photo: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Governor Greg Abbott says he won’t allow the Legislature to consider pay raises for teachers or increased for schools unless lawmakers send a school voucher plan to his desk. Abbott made that pledge last week in a speech to a conservative group.

Vouchers are part of a plan to use public funds to help pay for students to attend private schools.

Teachers and other vouch opponents have frequently criticized Abbott for holding up raises and other funding measures supported by Republicans and Democrats in his push for vouchers.

