Abbott Seeks USDA Waiver To Prevent SNAP Benefits From Buying Junk Food

Governor Greg Abbott wants the federal government to help keep SNAP benefits from being used to buy junk food.

The governor says he’s sent a letter to Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins asking for a waiver to prohibit the purchase of unhealthy foods such as soda and candy with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Abbott says the Trump administration is allowing states to request such waivers for the first time. More than three million Texans use SNAP benefits, formerly known as food stamps.