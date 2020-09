A firefighter puts out a hot spot along Highway 38 northwest of Forrest Falls, Calif., as the El Dorado Fire continues to burn Thursday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2020. The fire started by a device at a gender reveal party on Saturday. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

Texas firefighters are on their way to California to help fight wildfires. Governor Greg Abbott says the 190 firefighters are from 56 departments across the state. He also says it’s important to help California deal with the fires. There are already 44 firefighters from Texas in California.