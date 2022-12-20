Abbott Sends National Guard Troops To El Paso

FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S. Border Patrol vehicles in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S. Border Patrol vehicles in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

Governor Greg Abbott is sending the National Guard to El Paso to respond to the influx of migrants. The governor announced that 400 National Guard troops are being deployed to the city in anticipation of the end of Title 42, when even more migrants are expected to cross the border.

The policy enacted during the pandemic was set to expire this week, but the Supreme Court ruled Monday that it will remain in place for the time being. State officials say the troops will assist in deterring migrants from entering the U.S. from Ciudad Juarez.