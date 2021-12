Texas is responding to the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky over the weekend. Governor Greg Abbott has approved the deployment of ten Texas A&M Task Force 1 personnel to assist FEMA in search-and-rescue efforts. The task force members are taking equipment to assist members of the federal agency’s Urban Search and Rescue teams. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Saturday that the tornado was the deadliest in the state’s history. He estimated more than 70 people were killed.