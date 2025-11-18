A special election runoff is now scheduled for Texas’ 18th Congressional District in Houston. Governor Greg Abbott has set January 31st as the date of the runoff.

Former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards and Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee were the top two vote-getters in the special election on November 4th. Both candidates are Democrats. The winner will go to Washington to serve out the rest of Sylvester Turner’s term.

Turner died in March, less than a year after the death of the district’s previous longtime congresswoman, Sheila Jackson Lee.