Abbott Signing Texas Elections Bill Tuesday

File photo shows the State Capitol in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be signing the elections bill tomorrow. The Governor’s Office says Abbott will be joined by Senator Bryan Hughes and Representative Andrew Murr for a signing ceremony in Tyler on Tuesday.

Republicans say the bill will make elections more secure because it bans drive-through voting, unsolicited mail-in ballot applications, and gives more power to poll watchers. Democrats say it’s voter suppression and meant to keep minorities and those with disabilities from casting a ballot.

