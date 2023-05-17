Abbott Signs Electric Vehicle Annual Fee In To Law

Starting September 1st, electric vehicle owners in Texas will pay more to register their rides.

Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law on Saturday requiring new electric vehicle owners to pay 400-dollars to register their vehicles. Current owners will pay 200-dollars to renew their registration.

The new costs are on top of other standard registration fees, and are intended to replace the amount EV owners aren’t paying in gasoline taxes.

Gas taxes are the main source of funding for roadwork in Texas, to the tune of about three-billion-dollars a year.