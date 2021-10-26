Abbott Signs Four Redistricting Maps Into Law

All four of the political redistricting maps of Texas now have the signature of Gov. Greg Abbott. The governor signed off on the maps on Monday, part of a total of nine bills he signed into law after they were passed during this year’s third special legislative session. Based on 2020 Census data, the legislature drew up new maps for U.S. Congressional districts, the Texas House and Senate, and the State Board of Education. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is already challenging all four maps.