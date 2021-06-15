Abbott Signs Law Allowing College Athletes To Be Paid For Name Or Likeness

College athletes in Texas will soon be allowed to be paid for the commercial use of their names or faces. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new law on Monday evening that lifted the state’s ban on allowing student athletes to be paid by businesses for endorsements.

NCAA rules say colleges and universities can’t pay athletes for playing sports in any way other than scholarships. The new law instead allows outside businesses to pay student athletes. At least 15 states have passed similar bills, starting with California in 2019.